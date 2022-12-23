Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 430.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,445,000 after acquiring an additional 617,627 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

