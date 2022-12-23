HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

