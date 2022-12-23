Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.