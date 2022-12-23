Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $957,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.91 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

