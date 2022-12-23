Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,456,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 65,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

