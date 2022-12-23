Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.