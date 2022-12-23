HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 6.1% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 43,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,901,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.