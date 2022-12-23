Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

