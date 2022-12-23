Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Innospec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.