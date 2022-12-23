Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90.

David Wallace Cornhill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.48. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.