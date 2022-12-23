Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90.
David Wallace Cornhill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00.
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.48. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
