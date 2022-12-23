Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

