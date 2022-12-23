Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

