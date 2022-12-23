Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,847,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

