Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,542 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 330,675 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RGI opened at $177.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $200.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.