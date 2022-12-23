Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 68,942 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

