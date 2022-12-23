InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

