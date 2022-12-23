iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

