iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.