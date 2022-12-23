iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

