iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

