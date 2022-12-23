iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 39.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.