iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.