iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 6.1% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86. 3,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
