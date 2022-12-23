iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 6.1% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86. 3,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

