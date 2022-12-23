J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 619 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

