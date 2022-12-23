Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

TSN opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

