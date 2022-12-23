Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

