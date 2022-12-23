Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $264.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.