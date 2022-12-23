Jing Nealis Sells 17,155 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55.
SES AI Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:SES opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.