Jing Nealis Sells 17,155 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55.

SES AI Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SES opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.18.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

