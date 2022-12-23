Kalina Power Limited (ASX:KPO) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

Kalina Power Limited (ASX:KPO – Get Rating) insider Jeffry Myers acquired 2,500,000 shares of Kalina Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.40.

Kalina Power Limited engages in the power business in Australia, China, Canada, and the United States. It generates power primarily from waste heat and geothermal sources using its Kalina Cycle technology. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Systems Technologies Limited and changed its name to Kalina Power Limited in June 2015.

