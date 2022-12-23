Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 556287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £492,641.91 and a PE ratio of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

