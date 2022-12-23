Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

