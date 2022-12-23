LCM Capital Management Inc Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.2% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $366,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

