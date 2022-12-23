Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

