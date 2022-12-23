Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

