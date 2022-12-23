Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.60.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,437 shares of company stock worth $10,195,188. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

