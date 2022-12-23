Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 6,419 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 291.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 102.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 14.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.9 %

CRH Company Profile

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

