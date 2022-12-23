Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 999 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

