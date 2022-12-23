Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,819 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $843,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

