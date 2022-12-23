Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNA opened at $225.27 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.