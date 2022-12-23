Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SNA opened at $225.27 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
