Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Down 4.2 %

Shopify stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.