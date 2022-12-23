Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 18.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $555.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.95 and a 200-day moving average of $510.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $817.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

