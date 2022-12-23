Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Amundi boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

