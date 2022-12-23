Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

AMG stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $171.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

