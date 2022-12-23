Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $24,727,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 32.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after buying an additional 319,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Instruments Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.