Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.7 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $112.50 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

