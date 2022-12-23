Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

