Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

