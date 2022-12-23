Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 27,297 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Citigroup raised their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

