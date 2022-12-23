Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

