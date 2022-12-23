Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Prudential Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
